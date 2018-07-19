Rick and Morty ‘Pickle Rick’ Sleeping Bag

ThinkGeek has created a lightweight 1-2 season mummy-style sleeping bag based on the infamous “Pickle Rick” from Rick and Morty. It also works as a great full-body costume.

Pickle Rick: Uh, here’s something that’s never happened before: I’m a pickle. I’m Pickle Rick!

Morty: Are you going to, I mean, you know, is this the first part of some magic trick?

Pickle Rick: I don’t do magic, Morty, I do science. One takes brains, the other takes dark eyeliner.

Morty: Well, can you move? Can you fly?

Pickle Rick: I wouldn’t be much of a pickle if I could.

Morty: All right, well, do pickles live forever or –

Pickle Rick: Morty, stop digging for hidden layers and just be impressed. I’m a pickle.

– “Pickle Rick”