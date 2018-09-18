Future Punk created a wonderful series of 1970s-1990s retro style animated intros for modern internet companies, “inspired by great work of Sullivan & Marks, Robert Abel & Associates, Computer Image Corporation and various other Early CG/Scanimate companies.”

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.