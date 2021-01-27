Restoring a Water Damaged Star Wars Millennium Falcon Toy From 1978 Back to Its Original Condition

Video creator Rescue & Restore who brings rusty, worn vintage toys back to their original shine and luster, quite skillfully took a rather dingy, discolored Millennium Falcon toy from 1978 with water damage and brought it back to it’s original, gleaming condition. The restorer paid a great deal of attention to each and every detail, including the replacement of a tiny mirrored Jedi training ball that was a crucial part of the interior.

The shell had yellowed with age from UV light exposure. I reversed the yellowing with a process known as RetroBright. If you submerge the plastic parts in hydrogen peroxide and add powerful UV lights, it will reverse the yellowing.