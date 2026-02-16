Raptor Specialist Rescues Wayward Snowy Owls at Logan Airport and Releases Them Back Into the Wild

A really beautiful documentary by Anna Miller Multimedia features Norman Smith, a caring raptor specialist who has worked with Mass Audubon for over 50 years and is known as “The Owl Man of Logan Airport”. Smith spoke about his 43 year mission to relocate wayward snowy owls who land at Logan International Airport in Boston. Smith also shared how he humanely catches the owls, puts a band on their leg for identification, and ensures their health before releasing them back into the wild.

Norman Smith has dedicated his life to protecting and relocating the snowy owls from Boston’s busiest airport runways. Called “the Owl Man of Logan Airport,” Smith has single-handedly relocated more than 900 snowy owls, creating the blueprint for how airports across the US and Canada can manage wildlife conflict.

Smith also expressed his concern for these magnificent creatures and the challenges that they face.

These birds are symbols of the Arctic, and the Arctic is changing. And we don’t know what the future holds for them. My goal and objective in life is just to get people excited about these incredible creatures. The bottom line is we want to get people to care about this world we live in so that we can protect it for future generations.

