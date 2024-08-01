Rejected Baby Donkey With an Adorable Bray Becomes Part of a Loving Human Family

A little donkey named Cash, who lives at Our Simple Homestead Farm in Florida, found a loving forever home with the Weldons, a compassionate family who found him and raised him as their own after his mother rejected him in the throes of postpartum depression.

One morning my husband said, “let’s go for a walk today”. Suddenly I see a donkey and standing next to her is a soaking wet baby donkey that had literally just been born about 2 seconds ago. As I got closer, the mama just stood up and started stomping and kicking the baby. Without thinking I ran in, threw myself on them grabbed the baby wrapped him up in my coat.

Cash has become so attached to his humans (and them to him), that he follows them wherever they go. Whenever he can’t find them, he lets out an adorable bray letting him know where he is.

He quickly became accustomed to life … he thought he was a human. If we’re outside and he’s lost sight of me he’ll cry like and just comes crashing into me like he’s so happy to have found me.

Cash is so acclimated to this new life, that he thinks he’s either a dog or a human, depending on the day.