Malnourished Orphaned Baby Walrus Rescued From a Life of Isolation by Alaska Sanctuary

In a heartfelt clip from the PBS series Walrus: Life on Thin Ice, an orphaned baby walrus who fended for herself on a rocky island in north Alaska, was rescued from a short life of isolation by the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward. This beautiful little calf, named Little Miss Walrus, was in bad shape, she had cuts on her body and suffered from malnutrition. Luckily, according to one of her caretakers, she took to the bottle immediately.

I’m pretty confident this calf would not have made it. She was clearly alone for a period of time. She was already malnourished. But the biggest sigh of relief I have was her being good about taking food from a bottle.It makes a world of difference.

Little Miss Walrus has since thrived. She particularly loves the pool.

Since she arrived here, Little Miss Walrus has put on 60 pounds. She’s ready to make a bigger splash. She really likes to do this little, throw yourself into the pool backwards thing. And the look on her face is just like pure bliss.

‘Walrus Life on Thin Ice’