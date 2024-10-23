Rescued Dog Adopts a Kitten She Found While Walking With Her Humans

A sweet rescued agility dog named Tessa located a tiny kitten when she was out on a walk with her loving humans. They had all heard the meowing, but it was Tessa who was able to pinpoint the kitten’s location inside a bush.

We were walking and we started hearing meows coming from somewhere. My husband was like, just let Tessa off the leash and let her go find the cat. She was able to find her.

The pair have been best friends ever since, with Tessa adopting the kitten, now named Circe, as her own. In fact, their closeness has made Circe sometimes act more like a dog than a cat.

Now she’s adopted her as one of her own. They will play together, they get zoomies together, they’ll like share toys together. A kitten growing up with a dog has made her a little more dog-like. Together they just get along really well.