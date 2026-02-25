Rescued Mexican Street Dog Who Can’t Breathe Through His Nose Purrs Like a Cat When He’s Happy

A rescued Mexican street dog named Spud, who can’t breathe through his nose, adorably purrs like a cat whenever he is happy. His foster human, Alyssa Blackwell of Sacred Paws Dog Sanctuary, said that Spud was guarded at first, but once he gets to know a person, he “melts into” them.

When I first met him, I was like, “Oh, this dog is like kind of timid and I didn’t know if he likes me.” But he warmed up. He came up within like 3 minutes of me meeting him.And and that’s kind of how Spud once he knows that you don’t want to hurt him. He’s just loves you and he totally melts into people.

Sadly, Spud suffered greatly while foraging for food.

The vet took a look at his nose and believes that while he was digging in someone’s trash looking for food, as many stray dogs do to survive, someone hit him in the face with a metal rod and bashed his nose in, breaking multiple teeth and leaving him struggling to breathe.

Alyssa has since taken Spud to a specialist to see if his nose could be reconstructed and repaired enough for him to breathe again. Spud is still too dehydrated to get surgery, but they are working toward getting him healthy.

Looks like we’ve got another 30 days to focus on getting Spud healthy

Alyssa is also raising money to fund Spud’s surgery.