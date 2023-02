Rescued Bird Does Yoga With Her Human

A rescued cockatiel named Clementine is so attached to her human Bella, that she does yoga with her, accompanies her on bicycle rides and hikes, and even teaches another rescued cockatiel that lives with them to trust humans.

