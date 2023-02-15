Rescued Baby Owl Becomes Part of a Loving Family

A beautiful female baby owl named Michael imprinted to her rescuer, bird expert human Alura of Big Talons, making her a welcome part of a human family. The little owl is a fun part of the household and is gently growing up with her young siblings.

Michael is a non-releasable Eurasian eagle owl. Michael is and always will be a wild animal. She’s not domesticated by any means. She’s tamed. That happens with the imprinting process we’re the family now. I’m her mom my kids are her siblings so I spent every day all day with her. …I would never let any animal around my children unsupervised there’s a mutual respect between the three of them.

Like her human siblings, Michael can be a bit naughty at times, but it’s all in good fun.

Any paper she can get a hold of she shreds into little bits and pieces…she likes taking things and hiding them. whatever they are it doesn’t matter If she can find them …she’ll take them. 

