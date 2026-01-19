Man Discovers That His Beloved Rescue Dog Is a Talented Underwater Swimmer

A man named Sascha, who lives in Malta, shared that he accidentally discovered Misa, his beloved rescue dog, is a talented underwater swimmer.

Whatever related to water, it’s kind of her cup of tea. …Most of the time we play on the fields, but one day we were by the sea and I was throwing rocks and by accident I threw one of them in the water, but it was very shallow. And she goes and picks it up. just taking her for a few times, she managed to develop her own technique.

Sascha also explained how Misa chose him when he went to adopt a dog and that he couldn’t be more thrilled about it. In fact, he is spending more time at the water because its what make Misa happy.

I decided not to buy, but to go sanctuary and give a chance like some dogs that have no family in Malta. And at that moment she kind of marked me. Not that I chose her, she chose me …Nowadays I spend a lot of time by the sea because it’s kind of a must with such adog. She changed my life completely. She’s my little angel. Unbreakable, unconditional love.