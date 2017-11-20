Reptile Expert Trains a Monitor Lizard to Wave Whenever He Wants to Come Out of His Enclosure

One day I saw him doing a small wave with his arm, anticipating the movement of offering me his arm to be let out. Again I encouraged this by rewarding his behavior by letting him out of the enclosure. This immediately and gradually shaped the behavior, so his waves got higher and higher until eventually he was doing a bit of a high-five. The best thing about this is that he can now get my attention more quickly than he would by just waiting on the side of the enclosure.

In an experiment to demonstrate that lizards are smarter than they seem, zoologist and reptile expert crocdoc trained a monitor lizard named Alex to wave at the entrance of the enclosure whenever he wanted to be let out, explaining each step taken to get Alex to his goal.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!