A Humorous Sketch About Applying to Rent an Apartment in 1950 Versus Renting One in 2025

Jake of Man Carrying Thing created a humorous sketch comparing what it was like to apply for an apartment in 1950 versus doing the same in 2025. While the mid-century version seemed a lot easier so long as you weren’t of any background that the landlord despised, while the current day automated method didn’t care about anything except money and credit score.

applying for an apartment then vs. now