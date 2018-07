Last year Mini-Baustelle Alsfeld 2017 in Hessen, Germany featured a gigantic remote control construction site where RC excavators, RC dump trucks, RC bulldozers, RC wheel loaders, and all sorts of other RC construction vehicles diligently performed various tasks around the venue.

Their next event, a Black Forest Model Construction Site, takes place October 13-14, 2018 in Ottenhöfen.

via reddit