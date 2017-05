Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Animator and director Eric Power has created a wonderful stop motion animated music video for Red Pill‘s rap song “Stars,” from the album Instinctive Drowning, that follows a sword for hire who slays all sorts of monsters across the countryside. “Unfortunately, the pay doesn’t measure up.” The music video was produced by Ill Poetic.

A traveling sword for hire finds himself in larger than life adventures. Unfortunately, the pay doesn’t measure up. An allegory for the freelance lifestyle.