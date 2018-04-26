Mixologist Nick Fisher of Cocktail Chemistry demonstrates how to recreate tasty cocktails from the Marvel universe. He makes Doctor Strange‘s Mai Tai, Tony Stark‘s vodka martini, and Logan‘s fireball. The recipes are available to view on the Cocktail Chemistry website.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.