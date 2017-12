The Canadian company, Beardo, has create an awesome collection of realistic animal face ski masks. Their playful ski masks depicting dogs, cats, orangutans, and pandas are available to purchase from their shop.

We previously wrote about Beardo’s wonderful Beard Hat and Beardo Baubles beard Christmas ornaments.

image via Beardo

