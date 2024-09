Musical Raven Adds Well-Timed Vocal Accents to His Human’s Xylophone Playing

A very intelligent raven named Gosha who knows how to retrieve toys with sticks and play a mean game of tic-tac-toe, knew exactly when to sing while his human was playing a child’s xylophone. Gosha waited for the breaks in the song and added in a well-timed “huh” as a vocal accent. When they were done, the bird returned the wooden mallet to his human’s hand for more.

The master of musical affairs