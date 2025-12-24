A Powerful Rapid Fire Leaf Blower ‘Gun’ That Shoots Multiple Rolls of Toilet Paper at Once

Colin Furze, the amusingly creative extreme gadget inventor, built a rapid-fire “gun” that shoots multiple rolls of toilet paper at once as a “Secret Santa” gift for fellow creators. This design uses an incredibly powerful leaf blower with giant toilet paper dispensers that hold quite a bit.

If you want roll now you can get it faster than ever before and as much as could ever cope with.

Furze also made an adapter that fits into mail slots for touch-free toilet paper deliveries.

What if somebody really needs toilet roll, but you can’t get in their house? I’ve made this little adapter that goes on the end where the roll gets sucked through this little letter box at the top, pulls it through, and then you can stuff it through their letter box and deliver them the much needed toilet roll. They are going to be so pleased with that.

He also used the gun to set things on fire.

And then of course, I remembered who I was and I’m like, I can use this to start a fire.

YouTuber Secret Santa