Surprising Facts About Unexpected Musical Connections

Beyond the History Books shared surprising historical facts regarding lesser-known musical collaborations between those who were famous at the time and those who were yet to be.

Examples include David Bowie playing guitar on Lou Reed‘s “Walk on the Wild Side”, George Harrison playing guitar on Cheech and Chong‘s “Basketball Jones” with Carol King on piano, and Michelle Phillips and Ronnie Spector on backup vocals, and in the then-unknown Rolling Stones opened for Bo Diddley and Little Richard in 1963.

Thanks Chip Beale!