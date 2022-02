The Ramones Perform ‘Spider-Man’ on NYC Rooftop

The Ramones performed the theme from the 1967 Spider-Man animated series on a rainy New York City rooftop circa 1995.

This song was from the 1995 album Saturday Morning: Cartoons’ Greatest Hits, a tribute album of songs from cartoons that ran on Saturday mornings during the 1960s and 1970s. The album featured a wide variety of alternative artists and became a Gold hit in 2000.