Original Star Wars Concept Art by Ralph McQuarrie Comes to Life in Amazing Fan Trailer

The Star Wars films might have looked quite a bit different, if George Lucas stuck to the original concept drawings that Ralph McQuarrie produced in the early stages. Graduating students from the DAVE School (Digital Animation & Visual Effects School) decided to bring McQuarrie’s classic illustrations to life with an amazing trailer that they worked together to create.

A long time ago in a galaxy far far away… we might have seen a version of Star Wars that featured a Han Solo with green skin and gills, Stormtroopers with lightsabers, and a female heroine named Luka Starkiller.

Many of these anomalies can be seen in concept artist, Ralph McQuarrie’s early illustrations of the Star Wars universe. While looking back at these early paintings we can’t help but wonder what Star Wars would have been like had it remained loyal to the concept art and early drafts of the script. (read more)