Rainn Wilson of ‘The Office’ Reunites With Castmate Creed Bratton on the ‘Soul Boom’ Podcast

Rainn Wilson reunited with former castmate Creed Bratton of The Office on a Soul Boom Wisdom Dump livestream Q&A. Bratton reminisced about his humble beginnings, his musical background, playing with The Grass Roots, his first foray into acting, and his joy of being able to play a fictionalized version of himself. Bratton also talked about his revitalized music career after the popularity of the show.

Rainn Wilson and Creed Bratton (NBC’s The Office) from Friday, 3/29’s special live stream Q&A!

Creed also played an original song live on the show.

Creed on ‘The Office’