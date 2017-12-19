An Amazing Rainbow Spiral Built Out of 12,000 Dominoes

Domino artists Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. “Hevesh5“), Steve Price (a.k.a. “Sprice Machines“), and Hayden (a.k.a. “Dynamic Domino“) spent two days building an amazing rainbow spiral out of 12,000 dominoes.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Domino artists Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. “Hevesh5“), Steve Price (a.k.a. “Sprice Machines“), and Hayden (a.k.a. “Dynamic Domino“) spent two days building an amazing rainbow spiral out of 12,000 dominoes.
Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.