Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of rainbow paints bouncing around on a speaker. The slow motion segments were filmed at 12,500 fps with the Hasselblad H6D-100c and Phantom v2640 cameras.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.