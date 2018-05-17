Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Rage 2, A Post-Apocalyptic Open World First-Person Shooter Video Game Full of High Speed Carnage

by at on

Rage 2

Bethesda released carnage-filled gameplay footage for Rage 2, an upcoming post-apocalyptic open world first-person shooter developed by id Software and Avalanche Studios that is a sequel to the 2011 video game Rage. The game, which looks like a thrilling mix of Mad Max and Grand Theft Auto, is currently available to pre-order for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Bethesda has announced that the game will release in 2019.

In RAGE 2, you’ll dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. You can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything. The game brings together two studio powerhouses – Avalanche Studios, masters of open world mayhem and id Software, gods of the first-person shooter – to deliver a carnival of carnage.

Humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all!

Rage 2

Rage 2

Rage 2

Rage 2

A post shared by RAGE (@rage) on

A post shared by RAGE (@rage) on


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP