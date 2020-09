A rather peckish pet raccoon named BuriBuri sat upright like a human in the corner of the couch and rubbed his little paws happily when his human approached with a yummy treat of green grapes in a jar. The adorable domesticated Procyon lotor quickly polished off the contents and then looked around for some more.

(translated) Raccoon Buri’s behavior when green grapes disappear.

This corner seems to be Buri’s favorite place for snacks.