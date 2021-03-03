An Amusing Mashup of the Lyrics to ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen Set to a Swinging Dixieland Band

The always amusing Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It quite hilariously mashed together the lyrics from the iconic Queen anthem “We Will Rock You” with the big horn tones of a Dixieland band. This odd combination resulted in a perfectly fascinating revival song.

Just wanted to share my latest musical abomination with you, a Dixieland jazz version of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” Once again, I apologize in advance. This is now the only version of Freddie Mercury that my 4-year-old son will accept.

