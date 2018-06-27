Nate of The King of Random crushed a viewer suggested challenge by pulling a car with a rope made entirely of paper towels. After surviving the first pull, the second round ended with the rope breaking.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.