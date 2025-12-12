Puddles Pity Party Performs the Yazoo Song ‘Only You’ as a Straight-Faced Marionette With a Glowing Heart

Puddles Pity Party, the velvet throated clown, performed a tender cover of the classic Yazoo song “Only You” as a straight-faced marionette with a heart that glowed whenever a “flower ballerina” was present. Tim DeLaney arranged the song for Puddles and the marionettes were provided by Bob Baker Marionette Theatre.

Not long ago, Tim DeLaney and I were discussing musical gems of our salad days. I mentioned Yazoo and Alison Moyet. He said lay it on me. So I did. He banged out a treatment on piano and here we are. Sometimes it just goes like that. Special thanks to Bob Baker Marionette Theatre for “Flower Ballerina”

Puddles PIty Party Only You Marionette
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade.



