Puddles Pity Party Performs the Yazoo Song ‘Only You’ as a Straight-Faced Marionette With a Glowing Heart

Puddles Pity Party, the velvet throated clown, performed a tender cover of the classic Yazoo song “Only You” as a straight-faced marionette with a heart that glowed whenever a “flower ballerina” was present. Tim DeLaney arranged the song for Puddles and the marionettes were provided by Bob Baker Marionette Theatre.

Not long ago, Tim DeLaney and I were discussing musical gems of our salad days. I mentioned Yazoo and Alison Moyet. He said lay it on me. So I did. He banged out a treatment on piano and here we are. Sometimes it just goes like that. Special thanks to Bob Baker Marionette Theatre for “Flower Ballerina”