Puddles Pity Party Performs a Unique Glam Rock Cover of the Nine Inch Nails Song ‘Hurt’

I’ve received so may requests to do this one and I heard ya. Trent Reznor wrote it. Johnny Cash/Rick Rubin covered it. I tried to do something different with it. It’s actually 1BPM slower than Cash/Rubin. …I recorded all of this in GarageBand on an iPad with my trusty Lewitt DGT 650 USB mic. I also shot the video on said iPad sitting on a milk crate behind my neighborhood Piggly Wiggly store

