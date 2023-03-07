Optical Illusion Makes Puddle Look Like Bottomless Pit

Jordan Mota, a driver in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, encountered an optical illusion that made it look like a section of a tunnel road was a bottomless pit. Mota was apprehensive about continuing forward and showed concern for the other cars ahead of him. When the reflection of a passing car became apparent, Mota finally realized that the pit was actually a large puddle.

I was getting on the Kilbourne on-ramp around midnight. Immediately I stopped cause I thought I was going to fall into oblivion. With Milwaukee potholes, you have to believe anything is possible!

via Born In Space