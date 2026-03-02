How a Professional Ensh*ttificator Systematically Makes Everything Worse for Everyone

A very entertaining video by the Norwegian Consumer Council tracks the life of an ensh*ttificator, a professional whose job is to make everything worse for everyone.

You can call me a sh*tmaker. My job is to make things shitty. The official title is Ennsh*ttificator. What I do is I take things that are perfectly fine – – and I make them worse. More specifically… I make it sh*tty.

At first this was a grueling manual job, however things became much easier with the advent of the internet. Using the catchy tagline of “Make It Sh*tty”, this professional realized the potential for his skills online.

Enter the internet. All of a sudden I didn’t have to move around to make things sh*tty. I could just sit in one place and make things sh*tty – – for way more people at the same time. And that’s when things really started to move.

This video was produced by NewsLab for the Norwegian Consumer Council, an independent, governmentally funded organization that advocates for consumers’ rights. It was made in regard to their eye-opening report “Breaking Free” on consumer exploitation around the world.

Digital products and services keep getting worse. In the new report Breaking Free: Pathways to a fair technological future, the Norwegian Consumer Council has delved into enshittification and how to resist it. The report shows how this phenomenon affects both consumers and society at large, but that it is possible to turn the tide.

The term “Enshittification” was coined by author Corey Doctorow for his book Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Went Wrong and What To Do About It.

Ensh*ttification: it’s not just you—the internet sucks now. Here’s why, and here’s how we can disensh*ttify.