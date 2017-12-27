Laughing Squid

How to Make Pottery and a Functioning Stove Using Primitive Technology

Primitive Technology demonstrated how to make a variety of different pottery and a functioning stove out of clay that was gathered from a newly discovered location.

I made some pottery from the clay in the new area to see how well it performed. A large bank of clay was exposed by the side of the creek. I dug it out using a digging stick and took it back to the hut. Small sticks and stones were picked out of the clay and the whole mass was mixed to make sure there were no dry lumps. When this was done the clay was then left next to the fire to dry slightly so that it became a stiff workable material to form pots from. No further processing was done to the clay. (read more)

