President Obama Surprises YouTube Twins As They Listen to ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ for First Time

Twins Tim and Fred Williams of TwinsthenewTrend who previously had their minds blown by the Phil Collins song “In the Air Tonight”, took a listen to the iconic Bob Dylan song “The Times They Are A-Changin'” were immediately struck by the folkiness of the guitar and the depth of the timeless lyrics.

The twins had picked out that song because it was in President Barack Obama‘s new book A Promised Land. As the brothers were looking into the computer screen, the former Commander-in-Chief popped in to virtually visit the twins and answer any questions they had.

A longer episode of their interview with President Obama will take place on December 12, 2020, during the December episode of BookTube.