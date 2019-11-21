Amusing Prank Gift Boxes Printed With Items of Questionable Taste That Hide the Real Gift Inside

In 2018 we wrote about very clever empty gift boxes printed with items of questionable taste while hiding the real presents inside. For 2019 the company, Prank-O, has released a whole new set of these prank packs, including Hide-a-Poo, Kids’Ankle Anchors, a four-gallon Liquor Vest, Toilet Tunes, Baby Shield and Birthie Stick. Like the previous year, each of these empty gift boxes reflects items of odd content, while hiding the real present inside.

Prank Packs are empty boxes for screamingly funny, hilariously awful, but scarily plausible products that don’t really exist.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips