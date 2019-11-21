Laughing Squid

Amusing Prank Gift Boxes Printed With Items of Questionable Taste That Hide the Real Gift Inside

Prank Gifts Hide a Poo

In 2018 we wrote about very clever empty gift boxes printed with items of questionable taste while hiding the real presents inside. For 2019 the company, Prank-O, has released a whole new set of these prank packs, including Hide-a-Poo, Kids’Ankle Anchors, a four-gallon Liquor Vest, Toilet Tunes, Baby Shield and Birthie Stick. Like the previous year, each of these empty gift boxes reflects items of odd content, while hiding the real present inside.

Prank Packs are empty boxes for screamingly funny, hilariously awful, but scarily plausible products that don’t really exist.

Prank Gifts Ankle Anchors

Prank Gifts Baby Shield

Prank Gifts Liquor Vest

Prank Gifts Toilet Tunes

Prank Box Birthie Stick

