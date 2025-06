Chinese Artist Creates Beautiful Calligraphy Using Colored Powders That Are Shaped By a Blade

Chinese artist qiaobiangugu creates absolutely gorgeous calligraphy using colored powders and a razor blade to shape the powder into letters in both Chinese and English. Like temporary sand paintings, the powder floats gently above the page and can be easily whisked away, perhaps symbolizing the impermanence of life. And while she makes it look easy, this art form can take many years to learn.