Terrifying POV Footage of a Raging House Fire Captured By a Firefighter’s GoPro

Firefighter Joseth Abel Espinosa of the Third Fire Company of Ñuñoa in Santiago, Chile, captured amazing yet terrifying POV footage of a highly destructive house fire on his GoPro. Unfortunately, the home was engulfed in flames and could not be saved. Luckily, however, no one was hurt.

