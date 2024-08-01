A Gorgeous Soulful Cover of the Classic Soundgarden Song ‘Black Hole Sun’
Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with velvet-voiced singer and drummer Ray Moore Jr. of The Get Down Band to perform a gorgeous soulful rendition of the classic Soundgarden song “Black Hole Sun” during the PMJ 10th Anniversary Tour.
If you’ve seen drummer Willie Ray Moore, Jr. on tour with us, you’ll know this show stopping performance: here’s Willie Ray singing the PMJ version of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” made famous by Haley Reinhart.