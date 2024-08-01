A Gorgeous Soulful Cover of the Classic Soundgarden Song ‘Black Hole Sun’

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with velvet-voiced singer and drummer Ray Moore Jr. of The Get Down Band to perform a gorgeous soulful rendition of the classic Soundgarden song “Black Hole Sun” during the PMJ 10th Anniversary Tour.

If you’ve seen drummer Willie Ray Moore, Jr. on tour with us, you’ll know this show stopping performance: here’s Willie Ray singing the PMJ version of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” made famous by Haley Reinhart.

Here’s Hailey Reinhart’s cover of the song.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts