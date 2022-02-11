A Wonderful Collection of Paper Pop-Up Cards Featuring Famous Memes

PaperPaul has created a wonderful compilation showcasing all the paper pop-up cards he made that feature some of the most famous memes of all time.

This is a video compilation of all the pop-up memes I’ve made so far. I will use these (or a selection) for my Popup Book of Memes project. …

These memes include Cat Claw Filing, Keyboard Cat, This is Fine (collaboration with KC Green), Dumpster Fire (collaboration with 100% Soft), The Great Gatsby, Trash Pandas, and Miami Vice Sunglasses.

PaperPaul mentions that he’d like to get all of these into a book, and has even put forward the design.

My goal is to make a one-of-a-kind pop-up book that captures the beauty of memes in paper. This is the cover artwork in a mock-up. The background images of the text are photos of the original pop-up cards.

Here are some of the individual cards made by PaperPaul.

