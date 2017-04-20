Laughing Squid

Pool Trick Shot Master Florian ‘Venom’ Kohler Breaks 6 Guinness World Records

Last month, Florian “Venom” Kohler went to the Gorilla Cafe in Las Vegas, Nevada hoping to crush 5 world records during an event organized by Whistle Sports. He instead ended up breaking a whopping 6 Guinness World Records. Florian now holds records for playing with the longest usable pool cue (17 ft 7.4 in), the most pool balls potted into the middle pocket over an obstacle in one minute, the highest jump pot of a billiard ball, the fastest time to jump pot 15 pool balls on a US table, the fastest time to jump pot 15 pool balls (one-handed), and the longest duration to spin a billiard ball.

