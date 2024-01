A Terrifying AI Generated 1950s Theme Park Where People Are Chased by Giant Creepy Puppets

Meme Dream Machine used AI to create a terrifying promo for “Pooky Park”, a 1950s theme park where people are chased around by giant creepy puppets after a siren goes off. When caught, the people are turned into puppets themselves so they can terrorize more park visitors.

The script was created by ChatGPT, the images generated by Midjourney, and the the video was generated using Pika Labs and Runway.



Nitroactive Studios make a nightmarish colorized version of the “Pooky Park” promo.