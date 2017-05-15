Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How ‘Pomp & Circumstance’ Became the Standard Graduation Song Throughout the United States

by at on

Vox story editor Phil Edwards explains the circuitous route by which Sir Edward Elgar‘s “Pomp and Circumstance March“, a song that celebrated the expanding global British Empire, became the standard instrumental theme of graduations everywhere within the United States since 1905.

Part of Edward Elgar’s infamous military marches, the tune was composed in the midst of the Boer War, a conflict that expanded the British empire in search of diamonds and gold. When the song was used for Edward VII’s coronation, it was lent words that, even today, promote the British empire. That’s why the version with lyrics is known as “Land of Hope and Glory.” The famous song was used when Elgar received an honorary degree at Yale and, quite simply, people liked how it sounded.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.