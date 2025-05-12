Nerdy Professor Gives a Talk to High School Students in Their Native Gen Alpha Language

Xiaomanyc, a practicing polyglot, dressed up as a nerdy professor to address the students of Westtown High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania in their native Gen Alpha language about the importance of learning other languages. Though the honorary “Professor Xiao” let the audience know that he’d be speaking on their terms, the students seemed surprised that he could actually do it quite well.

So I spent weeks secretly mastering Gen Alpha slang and then delivered the entire speech in their own linguistic native tongue, as a lighthearted prank but also to genuinely emphasize the importance of learning languages.

Xiaomannyc also gave a commencement speech at the University of Ohio, congratulating the students on their accomplishments and explaining that these future teachers needed to meet their students where they are, in terms of linguistics.

And to truly test my Gen Alpha fluency, I brought the dialect to a college graduation at Ohio State University—delivering a formal commencement speech in full professor robes to a room full of future teachers. Now they know exactly what they’re up against!