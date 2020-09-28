fbpx

Adorable Life Sized Pointillist Wooden Dog Sculptures

by

London graphic artist Yoni Alter (previously) has created an adorable wooden wall hanging sculpture series that features dogs that are based upon pointillist drawings. Each dog in the series is sitting at attention with their little tongues hanging out, an indication of happiness.

In my art I want to make people happy and optimistic. I’m making life-size wooden sculptures of dogs, drawn in my pointillist style. The dogs are happy and are showing us their tongues.

Both the wall sculptures and prints are available for purchase through Alter’s site.

Pointillist Dogs

