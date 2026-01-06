A Sultry Cocktail Lounge Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’

To ring in the 2026 new year, Postmodern Jukebox collaborated with incredibly talented singer Sara Niemietz to perform a sultry cocktail lounge cover of the classic David Bowie song “Heroes”. Niemietz’s powerful performance matched the song’s equally powerful lyrics. PMJ performed this cover live in 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

One of our highlights of 2025 was headlining London’s famed Royal Albert Hall, where longtime PMJ collaborator Sara Niemietz performed our version of David Bowie’s “Heroes” …in front of a packed house of fellow Old Souls. Here’s a live-in-studio version with Sara to start the year – wishing you all a heroic 2026