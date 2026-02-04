Cat Gives Up His Beloved Plushie Companion for a Real-Life Kitten Sibling

A beautiful long-haired cat named Theo, who was given a plushie companion tuxedo cat as a kitten, was very happy to find out that he was getting a real-life sibling with a sweet kitten named Zelda. According to their human Alyssa, Theo started treating Zelda in the same way as he did his stuffed animal.

This black and white stuffed cat became his like little baby. …I always felt horrible seeing how happy he got with his stuffed animal and that he didn’t have another cat. …I went to the Austin Animal Center. He was so fascinated by her. …And then one morning they were in the same bed and he was like already cuddled up with her and he was like treating her in place of said his stuffed cat.