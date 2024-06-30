CrossFit Trainer Plays Trombone While Doing Squats

CrossFit trainer Sam Woodhead who is a soloist in the US Army Band, demonstrated how he combines his love of music and fitness by impressively playing trombone while doing different squats, burpees, sit ups, and get ups. He set a personal record for front squats with 135 pounds on his 50th birthday.

Another 50th birthday celebration – set a new PR on my lip slur front squat with 135 lbs and pedal Bb to high F and back down. It certainly helps that my Se Shires trombone is perfectly balanced, as should be all things.