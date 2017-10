“I had to take an online driving course that was like ten hours… and honestly this is worse.”

BuzzFeed employees Garrick Bernard , Sydnee Goodman , and Crystal House sat down and tried to play Grand Theft Auto V without breaking any laws. The three eager participants were each given a list of three tasks to complete while trying their hardest to be model citizens in the chaotic in-game world.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!