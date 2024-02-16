Musician Plays His Acoustic Guitar While Submerged in the Caribbean Sea

The very creative Austrian musician Bernth, who previously poured water into his guitar, travelled to Puerto Limón in Putumayo, Colombia to record his new acoustic guitar single “Farewell” while completely submerged in the Caribbean Sea. Bernth explained all the equipment that he had to take with him in order to capture this incredible feat.

I’m bringing a special underwater camera to capture both the video and the audio tracks and also some underwater headphones so that I can have a click track in my ear to play the song, because the main goal is capturing a full music video underwater.