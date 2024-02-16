Musician Plays His Acoustic Guitar While Submerged in the Caribbean Sea

The very creative Austrian musician Bernth, who previously poured water into his guitar, travelled to Puerto Limón in Putumayo, Colombia to record his new acoustic guitar single “Farewell” while completely submerged in the Caribbean Sea. Bernth explained all the equipment that he had to take with him in order to capture this incredible feat.

I’m bringing a special underwater camera to capture both the video and the audio tracks and also some underwater headphones so that I can have a click track in my ear to play the song, because the main goal is capturing a full music video underwater.

Here’s the full music video.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.


